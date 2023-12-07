Cantor Fitzgerald Increases GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $65.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on GitLab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on GitLab in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Get GitLab alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GTLB

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. GitLab has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $62.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 0.34.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,715,364.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,715,364.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $7,831,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 701,756 shares of company stock worth $34,216,334 over the last ninety days. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,437 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GitLab by 7,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in GitLab by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,590,000 after buying an additional 1,762,944 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.