Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cipher Mining from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.42.

Cipher Mining Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $2.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $697.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cipher Mining has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cipher Mining will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $29,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,931,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,197,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

