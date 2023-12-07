CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get CARGO Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at CARGO Therapeutics

Shares of CRGX stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. CARGO Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $17.29.

In other CARGO Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,912,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,692,525. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.