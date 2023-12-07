Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus to $64.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $61.67 to $71.67 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $60.00 to $66.67 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $63.33 to $76.67 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $73.33 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.18.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $51.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 106.71 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.98. Celsius has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.54 million. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 10,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $541,496.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 234,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,452,827.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Celsius by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Celsius by 3.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Celsius by 19.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

