Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Trading Up 5.8%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.23 and last traded at $33.66. Approximately 685,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 703,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CERE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerevel Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc acquired 5,480,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $124,999,986.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,679,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,155,804.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 876,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $19,999,990.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,794,876 shares in the company, valued at $246,231,121.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc acquired 5,480,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $124,999,986.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,679,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,155,804.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile



Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

Recommended Stories

