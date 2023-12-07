ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.00. 2,224,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 12,188,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CHPT. UBS Group cut shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America cut shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ChargePoint

ChargePoint Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $738.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $41,200.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 628,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,850,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,607,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,678,491.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $41,200.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 628,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,065.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,316,970 shares of company stock worth $24,767,903. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.