Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHK. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.73.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $102.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.71. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

