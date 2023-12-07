China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance

NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

Institutional Trading of China Jo-Jo Drugstores

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CJJD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.