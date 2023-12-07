Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited Announces Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2707 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CJEWY opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $22.47.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile
