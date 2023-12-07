Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 389,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $19,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Chubb by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,036. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.46.

NYSE CB opened at $224.29 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

