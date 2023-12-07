Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires 1,636 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 24,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CQQQ stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $742.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $51.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.64.

Invesco China Technology ETF Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

