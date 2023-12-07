Cibc World Market Inc. Boosts Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in RPC were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in RPC by 86.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 76,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RPC by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,174,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,198,000 after purchasing an additional 223,877 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in RPC by 37.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in RPC by 13.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RPC by 80.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 964,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 431,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

RPC Trading Down 2.4 %

RES stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.67.

RPC Announces Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). RPC had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $330.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RES. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RPC from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About RPC

(Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

