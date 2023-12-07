Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 126 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period.

IWS opened at $109.60 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

