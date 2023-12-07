Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 32,178 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Global were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HGBL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Heritage Global from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Heritage Global Stock Performance

Shares of HGBL opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $98.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.55 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Samuel L. Shimer bought 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 297,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heritage Global Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.