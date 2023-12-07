Cibc World Market Inc. Buys New Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $543,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $723,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,392,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 1.4 %

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $72.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.59. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $77.14.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.