Cibc World Market Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $92.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average of $91.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

