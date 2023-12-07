Cibc World Market Inc. Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $47.84. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $53.24.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

