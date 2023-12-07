Cibc World Market Inc. Has $459,000 Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,107,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,282,000 after purchasing an additional 820,957 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,580,813 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,494,000 after buying an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 150,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,054 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 53,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

CLF opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 2.10. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

