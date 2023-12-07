Cibc World Market Inc. Has $523,000 Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 57.4% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 63,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,016 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 125.7% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 19,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 11,193.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167,641 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $80.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.