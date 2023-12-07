Cibc World Market Inc. Invests $625,000 in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRBR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,293,000 after buying an additional 9,940,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 183.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 332.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,014 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,055 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.46. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $55.41.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRBR shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.93.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

