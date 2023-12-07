Cibc World Market Inc. Makes New Investment in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,061,000 after buying an additional 303,206 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Duolingo by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth $7,266,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 62,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $2,128,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $15,326.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $2,128,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $15,326.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total transaction of $11,283,515.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,876,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,295,061.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,745 shares of company stock valued at $72,550,286 over the last quarter. 19.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $212.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -788.33 and a beta of 0.75. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $226.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.78.

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

