Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 1,855 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $85.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IIPR. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Get Our Latest Report on IIPR

Insider Activity at Innovative Industrial Properties

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $201,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,966.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

