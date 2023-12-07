Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 275 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,384,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 85.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Baidu by 36.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

Shares of BIDU opened at $113.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.32 and a 1-year high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

