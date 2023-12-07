Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,413.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 3,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 36.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 344,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,488,000 after acquiring an additional 92,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,585,342,000 after acquiring an additional 196,915 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE TDY opened at $404.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $364.98 and a 12 month high of $448.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $393.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.28.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $813,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,641.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total value of $813,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,641.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.86.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

