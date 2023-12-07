Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 2,212 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Trade Desk by 32.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $68.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average of $76.79. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $237,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,825,993.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,368 shares of company stock valued at $34,881,453 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

