Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 2,535 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Relx Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of RELX stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,915 ($36.82) to GBX 3,000 ($37.89) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,080 ($38.90) to GBX 3,200 ($40.42) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($34.99) to GBX 2,860 ($36.12) in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.16) to GBX 3,170 ($40.04) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,898.33.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

