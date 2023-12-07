Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 304 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 715,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,908,000 after buying an additional 25,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 526.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $113.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.