Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 4,076 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 71.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $90.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.75. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $75.74 and a 52 week high of $95.44. The stock has a market cap of $806.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

