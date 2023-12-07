Cibc World Market Inc. Trims Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of IGF opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $49.25.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

