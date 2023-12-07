Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives $61.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.94.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. Ciena has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $54.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.09.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $181,300.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,784.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,852 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Ciena during the first quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 63.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

