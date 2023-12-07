ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Trading Down 2.6 %
ClearOne stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 112.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ClearOne
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ClearOne
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 14 best consumer staples dividend stocks
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- How to find blue-chip dividend stocks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- What does consumer price index measure?
Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.