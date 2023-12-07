CML Microsystems plc (CML) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CML Microsystems Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CML opened at GBX 374.15 ($4.73) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 385.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 424.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 9.39. The company has a market cap of £58.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,246.67 and a beta of 0.90. CML Microsystems has a 52-week low of GBX 340 ($4.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 596 ($7.53).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

CML Microsystems Company Profile

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

