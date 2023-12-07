Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on COLL

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $857.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.33 and a beta of 0.94. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $659,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,174.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 708.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,721,000 after buying an additional 681,814 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 779,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after acquiring an additional 336,879 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $7,506,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,630 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 272,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 668.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 267,065 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.