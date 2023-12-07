Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives $24.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $24.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $739.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.90 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 152.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

