Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPL) Announces $1.22 Interim Dividend

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 1.218 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th.

