Comparing Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) & System1 (NYSE:SST)

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Free Report) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Clikia has a beta of 3, meaning that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, System1 has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clikia and System1’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A System1 $826.65 million 0.18 -$373.46 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Clikia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than System1.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Clikia and System1, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A System1 0 0 1 0 3.00

System1 has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 289.61%. Given System1’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than Clikia.

Profitability

This table compares Clikia and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A System1 -36.83% -39.90% -14.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.7% of System1 shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of System1 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About System1

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation software that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers. In addition, the company sells security software solutions comprising antivirus, adblock, and safe browsing software as a service subscription consisting of real-time antivirus protection, safe browsing, adblocking, blocking of malicious websites, and data breach monitoring to end-user customers, as well as provides additional add-on services. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

