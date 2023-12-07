Comparing LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY) & United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Free Report) and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and United Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LATAM Airlines Group 27.26% 1,356.02% 22.27% United Airlines 5.45% 46.26% 4.90%

Risk & Volatility

LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 3.56, suggesting that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Airlines has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LATAM Airlines Group $9.36 billion 34.58 $1.34 billion N/A N/A United Airlines $52.49 billion 0.26 $737.00 million $8.62 4.75

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and United Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LATAM Airlines Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Airlines.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LATAM Airlines Group and United Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LATAM Airlines Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 United Airlines 0 3 10 0 2.77

United Airlines has a consensus price target of $64.87, indicating a potential upside of 58.48%. Given United Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Airlines is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of United Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of United Airlines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LATAM Airlines Group beats United Airlines on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LATAM Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services primarily in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. It offers other services, such as ground handling, courier, logistics, and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties. The company was formerly known as United Continental Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to United Airlines Holdings, Inc. in June 2019. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

