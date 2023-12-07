Comparing LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares LQR House and Vita Coco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get LQR House alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LQR House N/A N/A N/A Vita Coco 7.73% 23.93% 17.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LQR House and Vita Coco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LQR House 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vita Coco 0 3 6 0 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vita Coco has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.72%. Given Vita Coco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than LQR House.

42.3% of Vita Coco shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of Vita Coco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LQR House and Vita Coco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LQR House $880,435.00 4.21 N/A N/A N/A Vita Coco $479.46 million 3.28 $7.81 million $0.64 43.28

Vita Coco has higher revenue and earnings than LQR House.

Summary

Vita Coco beats LQR House on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LQR House

(Get Free Report)

LQR House Inc. provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through an exclusive agreement with an e-commerce portal. The company serves individual consumers, wholesalers, and third-party alcohol brands. LQR House Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It also provides private label coconut water and oil to retailers. The company distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for LQR House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LQR House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.