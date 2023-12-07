Compass Minerals International, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Compass Minerals International has decreased its dividend by an average of 40.7% per year over the last three years. Compass Minerals International has a dividend payout ratio of 61.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Compass Minerals International to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CMP stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.68. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 67.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Compass Minerals International

Insider Activity at Compass Minerals International

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider James D. Standen purchased 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 53.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.