Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) & Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Critical Analysis

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Lyft has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concentrix has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lyft and Concentrix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $4.10 billion 1.17 -$1.58 billion ($2.46) -4.96 Concentrix $6.52 billion 0.97 $435.05 million $6.69 14.20

Analyst Recommendations

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than Lyft. Lyft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concentrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lyft and Concentrix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 1 20 5 0 2.15 Concentrix 0 2 3 0 2.60

Lyft currently has a consensus target price of $13.02, indicating a potential upside of 6.65%. Concentrix has a consensus target price of $119.60, indicating a potential upside of 25.93%. Given Concentrix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Concentrix is more favorable than Lyft.

Profitability

This table compares Lyft and Concentrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -20.72% -170.63% -15.40% Concentrix 5.35% 19.04% 7.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Concentrix shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lyft shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Concentrix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Concentrix beats Lyft on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyft



Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips. The company also integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer riders various transportation options. In addition, it offers access to autonomous vehicles; centralized tools and enterprise transportation solutions, such as concierge transportation solutions for organizations; Lyft Pink subscription plans; Lyft Pass commuter programs; first-mile and last-mile services; and university safe rides programs. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Concentrix



Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. The company's clients include technology and consumer electronics, retail, travel and e-commerce, communications and media, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others, as well as global IPOs, social brands, and banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Newark, California.

