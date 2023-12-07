Conflux Market Capitalization Tops $681.92 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $681.92 million and $87.45 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 27.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,173.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.73 or 0.00168499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.82 or 0.00562553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.30 or 0.00403803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00048865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00118444 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000671 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,549,544,520 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,549,492,981.75936 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.19648331 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $83,040,589.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

