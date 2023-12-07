Contrasting CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) and CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and CrossFirst Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $1.01 billion 4.65 $305.26 million $2.09 11.11 CrossFirst Bankshares $242.30 million 2.40 $61.60 million $1.24 9.52

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has higher revenue and earnings than CrossFirst Bankshares. CrossFirst Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and CrossFirst Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 3 2 0 2.40 CrossFirst Bankshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus target price of $25.20, indicating a potential upside of 8.48%. CrossFirst Bankshares has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.61%. Given Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is more favorable than CrossFirst Bankshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and CrossFirst Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 31.87% 11.43% 1.85% CrossFirst Bankshares 14.51% 11.16% 1.02%

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats CrossFirst Bankshares on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides internet banking, mobile banking and voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. It operates through branches in Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Texas, and New York City. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of non-interest-bearing demand and interest-bearing deposits, which include transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. It has full-service banking offices in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.