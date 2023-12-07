Contrasting ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) & Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Free Report) and Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and Kodiak Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A Kodiak Sciences N/A -73.87% -44.42%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma $32.66 million 5.31 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$333.82 million ($5.18) -0.59

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and Kodiak Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ERYTECH Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

ERYTECH Pharma has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ERYTECH Pharma and Kodiak Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Kodiak Sciences 1 3 1 0 2.00

Kodiak Sciences has a consensus target price of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 182.30%. Given Kodiak Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kodiak Sciences is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

Summary

ERYTECH Pharma beats Kodiak Sciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ERYTECH Pharma

(Get Free Report)

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, focus on development of red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. It develops eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients. The company also engages in developing erymethionase, a preclinical product candidate that consists of methionine-?-lyase in red blood cells to target the amino acid metabolism of cancer cells and induce tumor starvation. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About Kodiak Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy. The company's preclinical stage product candidate includes KSI-501, a bispecific conjugate to treat retinal diseases with an inflammatory component; and KSI-601, a triplet biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.