Contrasting Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) & Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS)

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) and Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Pan American Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A -32.05% -26.92% Pan American Silver -11.19% 0.76% 0.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Perpetua Resources and Pan American Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pan American Silver 0 0 4 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Perpetua Resources presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 218.47%. Pan American Silver has a consensus target price of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 84.16%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Pan American Silver.

69.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Perpetua Resources has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Pan American Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$28.71 million ($0.40) -7.85 Pan American Silver $1.49 billion 3.74 -$341.75 million ($0.93) -16.49

Perpetua Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pan American Silver. Pan American Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perpetua Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Perpetua Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp. in April 1995. Pan American Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

