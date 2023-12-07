COR3 & Co. (Holdings) Ltd. Plans $18 Million IPO for Week of December 11th (COC)

COR3 & Co. (Holdings) Ltd. (COC) expects to raise $18 million in an initial public offering on the week of December 11th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 3,900,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, COR3 & Co. (Holdings) Ltd. generated $13.2 million in revenue and $1.1 million in net income. COR3 & Co. (Holdings) Ltd. has a market cap of $55.6 million.

Eddid Securities USA acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

COR3 & Co. (Holdings) Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “COR3 & Co. (Holdings) Limited was formed on March 14, 2023, under the laws of the Cayman Islands. Our founding operating entity, HI Style (M) was founded in 2008. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We are principally engaged in the retail of fashion apparel through our four brands, (i) HI Style, (ii) Fave, (iii) SUB and (iv) Bottled Dream. HI Style focuses on menswear products while Fave focuses on womenswear products. SUB is a brand designed for those seeking high quality material clothing and timeless apparel options, while Bottled Dream caters to the preferences of our younger customers seeking a more casual look and feel. We are committed to providing our customers with affordable, trendy, and comfortable clothing that fits their lifestyle. We empower our customers to express themselves through fashion by connecting them with a diverse range of fashion products. We sell 1,833 and 5,010 products across our (i) e-commence platforms (our website and our app, namely, the â€śHI STYLE Appâ€ť) and (ii) retail stores respectively. We operate 42 retail stores, employing more than 250 staff across Malaysia and Singapore. We believe our retail strategy allows us to interact more directly with and gain insights from our customers while providing us with greater control of our brand. Our products consist of knitted and woven apparel such as T-shirts, trousers, hoodies, jackets, dresses and shorts for men and women. Our vision is to offer fashionable apparel products at affordable prices and reliable quality, improve the satisfaction of our customers and provide opportunities for growth for our employees. The founding principles established by our founders drive our distinctive corporate culture and promote a set of core values that attracts passionate and motivated employees. We believe the passion and dedication of our management and employees allow us to successfully execute our business strategy, enhance brand loyalty and create a distinctive connection with our customers. To this end, we have successfully achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification. This certification affirms that organizations attaining it have effectively showcased their capability to consistently deliver products and services that align with customer requirements, while actively striving to improve customer satisfaction. Our Competitive Strengths Established network of retail stores covering selected strategic geographical locations.Â Our retail stores are located in shopping malls, department stores and free-standing premises in prime locations to attract our target customers. In Singapore, our retail store network is located in the areas of Yishun, Hougang and Bugis. Our retail stores in Malaysia are located in Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Wilayah Persekutuan, Melaka, Johor, Penang, Perak, Pahang, Kelantan, and Sabah. We believe our established network of retail stores will facilitate the promotion and demand for our apparel products to both existing and new customers, as well as the expansion of our business. Our websites and the HI STYLE App are intuitive and user-friendly resulting in a compelling user experience.Â We have developed our websites and the HI STYLE App to offer an intuitive and user-friendly experience and ensure an enhanced user journey. Our e-commerce platforms have undergone further improvements to optimize their interface, enabling seamless navigation for a large volume of visitors. With the capacity to showcase over 1,800 apparel products, our platforms cater to diverse customer preferences. In addition, our robust web systems ensure secure transactions and efficient maintenance, minimizing any downtime. Leveraging the power of data analytics, we proactively analyze our online customersâ€™ preferences and anticipate future demand, enabling us to strategically plan our product offerings for upcoming seasons. Superior design and sourcing. Drawing upon our management teamâ€™s extensive experience and expertise in the apparel industry, we possess an unparalleled understanding of manufacturing, design, sourcing, and supply capabilities. This wealth of knowledge enables us well to both sustain and strengthen our existing business relationships with purchasing companies in Malaysia. These companies boast an extensive network of suppliers in the PRC and Bangladesh, which opens up exciting opportunities for us in areas such as cost effectiveness and product variety. Looking ahead, we are focused on further expanding and diversifying our network of purchasing partners in Malaysia. By broadening our connections and forging new collaborations, we aim to enhance our ability to negotiate highly competitive terms, reducing our reliance on any single vendor and ensuring a resilient and advantageous procurement strategy. Strict quality assurance and control measures.Â We are committed to ensuring that our apparel products continue to meet the highest standards and have implemented strict quality assurance and control measures. These measures include inspecting material samples during the design stages, conducting quality control checks on goods prior to shipment and upon arrival, and ensuring that all goods leaving the warehouse meet quality standards. The Company also implements strict quality control measures for selecting purchasing companies and suppliers, vetting them for compliance with international manufacturing guidelines and local regulations. Factors considered when selecting suppliers include their experience, reputation, technical capabilities, financial strength, production capacity, quality control effectiveness, ethical practices, and past compliance record. Â Experienced management team.Â Bolstered by our executive management teamâ€™s extensive experience in the apparel industry, we have successfully cultivated sustainable business strategies, demonstrated foresight in anticipating fashion trends, effectively managed risks, navigated through the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and capitalized on profitable market opportunities. As a testament to our growth, we presently employ a dedicated workforce of over 250 individuals and our product offerings are available in 42 esteemed retail stores across Malaysia and Singapore. With a firm belief in the skills, qualifications, commitment, and strong leadership abilities of our management team, we are poised to not only sustain our business but also drive its continued expansion. Looking ahead, we aim to leverage our collective expertise to drive further growth. Respect for Design Rights.Â At the core of our values, we are committed to originality in our designs, ensuring that we uphold the utmost respect for third-party intellectual property rights, specifically design rights. Recognizing the legal implications associated with registered designs, we have proactively established a robust design policy. Central to this policy is a dedicated design team that diligently reviews and engages in thorough discussions to identify and address potential areas of infringement. By prioritizing a comprehensive approach to design, we actively safeguard against any violation of intellectual property rights, maintaining the integrity of our brand and fostering a culture of creativity and innovation. Moving forward, our commitment to originality remains steadfast as we continue to uphold the highest standards of ethical design practices. (COR3 & Co. (Holdings) Ltd. filed its F-1 on Nov. 20, 2023, and disclosed terms for its IPO: 3.875 million ordinary shares at $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $17.44 million. Of the 3.875 million shares in the IPO, the company is offering 2.25 million shares. Selling stockholders are offering 1.625 million shares. The company will NOT receive any proceeds from the sale of the selling stockholders’ shares.) “.

COR3 & Co. (Holdings) Ltd. was founded in 2008 and has 253 employees. The company is located at No. 184, Persiaran S2 B1 Seremban 2 70300 Seremban, Negeri Sembilan Malaysia and can be reached via phone at +60 6601 5313 or on the web at https://www.cor3co.com/.

