Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) CAO Sells $63,232.00 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 2,432 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Joseph Douglas Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 1st, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 2,568 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $66,768.00.
- On Thursday, November 2nd, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 3,977 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $111,793.47.
- On Friday, October 6th, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 2,582 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $70,333.68.
- On Monday, October 2nd, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 2,418 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $65,890.50.
NASDAQ:CORT opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.35. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $34.28.
CORT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.19.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.
