Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Crane were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 77.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 768.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crane

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CR stock opened at $104.95 on Thursday. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $110.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average of $89.66.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.32 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 9.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CR. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

