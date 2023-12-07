Creative Medical Technology (CELZ) versus Its Competitors Financial Survey

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) is one of 269 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Creative Medical Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Medical Technology N/A -69.54% -64.36% Creative Medical Technology Competitors -4,648.95% -168.49% -47.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Creative Medical Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Medical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Medical Technology Competitors 1214 3920 10170 142 2.60

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 79.38%. Given Creative Medical Technology’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Creative Medical Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

1.4% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Medical Technology $90,000.00 -$10.14 million -0.58 Creative Medical Technology Competitors $602.65 million $85.94 million -3.65

Creative Medical Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Creative Medical Technology. Creative Medical Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Creative Medical Technology has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Medical Technology’s competitors have a beta of 0.91, indicating that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Creative Medical Technology competitors beat Creative Medical Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

