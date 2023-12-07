Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $12,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 246.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 62.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.21.

Brunswick Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.74. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.50. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.79%.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

