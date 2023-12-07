Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance

CIK stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $3.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,338,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 270,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 40,394 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

